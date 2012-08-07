SHANGHAI Aug 7 Southwest Securities , a mid-sized Chinese brokerage, scrapped a planned acquisition of local rival Guodu Securities under a $1.7 billion share swap agreement after a slumping stock market made the original deal seem overvalued.

The deal, announced in August last year, was seen as a scene setter for further consolidation in the country's fragmented securities industry where the top 10 players account for more than half of its total profits.

The purchase of unlisted Guodu, which would have marked the first acquisition of a local firm by a listed Chinese brokerage, would enable Southwest Securities to compete better with bigger rivals such as Citic Securities and Haitong.

"The economic slowdown has changed the valuation of the deal," Southwest Securities said in a filing to the Shanghai exchange late on Monday.

Slower growth in China, a worsening European debt crisis and a gloomy stock market have dragged down the earnings of securities companies, Southwest Securities said.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index hit a 3-1/2 year low earlier this month.

The recent market rout is prompting more Chinese companies to revisit previously announced acquisitions.

China's Hanlong Group cut its offer for Australian-listed miner Sundance Resources by 30 percent to A$1.2 billion ($1.27 billion) to reflect the weak commodities outlook. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ryan Woo)