SHANGHAI Aug 7 Southwest Securities
, a mid-sized Chinese brokerage, scrapped a planned
acquisition of local rival Guodu Securities under a $1.7 billion
share swap agreement after a slumping stock market made the
original deal seem overvalued.
The deal, announced in August last year, was seen as a scene
setter for further consolidation in the country's fragmented
securities industry where the top 10 players account for more
than half of its total profits.
The purchase of unlisted Guodu, which would have marked the
first acquisition of a local firm by a listed Chinese brokerage,
would enable Southwest Securities to compete better with bigger
rivals such as Citic Securities and Haitong.
"The economic slowdown has changed the valuation of the
deal," Southwest Securities said in a filing to the Shanghai
exchange late on Monday.
Slower growth in China, a worsening European debt crisis and
a gloomy stock market have dragged down the earnings of
securities companies, Southwest Securities said.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index hit a 3-1/2
year low earlier this month.
The recent market rout is prompting more Chinese companies
to revisit previously announced acquisitions.
China's Hanlong Group cut its offer for Australian-listed
miner Sundance Resources by 30 percent to A$1.2 billion
($1.27 billion) to reflect the weak commodities outlook.
