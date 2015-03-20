SAO PAULO, March 20 British America Tobacco Plc
on Friday slightly reduced an offer for the 24.7
percent stake it does not already own in Souza Cruz SA
to account for a dividend payout that Brazil's
largest cigarette maker approved this week.
In a securities filing, Souza Cruz said BAT is now offering
to pay 26.14 reais in cash for each share of Souza Cruz, after
subtracting a 0.61 real payout approved by Souza Cruz
shareholders on Thursday. The British company originally offered
26.75 reais.
Currently the process is suspended, pending a request by
minority shareholders for a new independent appraisal of Souza
Cruz in an extraordinary meeting. Earlier this month, an
appraisal by investment-banking firm NM Rothschild & Sons put
the fair economic value for Souza Cruz shares between 22.09
reais and 24.54 reais.
BAT'S decision to buy out Souza Cruz minority shareholders
comes as a number of foreign companies delist their Brazilian
subsidiaries, a sign of confidence that they can better navigate
Brazil's rough economic waters without pressure from minority
investors.
The $3.5 billion buyout would give BAT, the producer of
Dunghill cigarettes, full control over Souza Cruz, which has
about 80 percent of Brazil's market. BAT last considered a Souza
Cruz buyout almost five years ago, but the plan foundered due to
a strong Brazilian currency.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)