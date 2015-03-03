(Adds background)
LONDON, March 3 British American Tobacco
has submitted a proposal to buy the 24.7 percent stake
it does not own in Brazil's largest cigarette company, Souza
Cruz, in a deal that would cost about 2.3 billion
pounds ($3.5 billion).
The world's second-largest cigarette maker, which had said
in February it was considering the idea, said the offer would be
at a price per share of 26.75 reais in cash. It would then seek
to delist the firm.
The buyout, which represents a 30 percent premium to the
firm's volume-weighted average closing price over the last three
months, would give the producer of Dunhill cigarettes full
control over Souza Cruz, which has about 80 percent of Brazil's
market.
The company, which was founded in 1903 by Portuguese
immigrant Albino Souza Cruz, has six of Brazil's top 10 brands,
including Derby, Hollywood, Free and Dunhill. The founder
transferred control of the Rio de Janeiro-based firm to BAT in
1914.
BAT said it had filed a request to register a public tender
to Brazil's securities regulator. Upon approval, a formal offer
can be made.
($1 = 0.6500 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Perry and David
Clarke)