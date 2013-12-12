* Refinancing needs will push issuers to offshore market
* Dollar issuance by Asian governments may double in 2014
* First deals may happen as early as January
By Neha d'Silva
HONG KONG, Dec 12 (IFR) - Sovereign offshore debt issuance
may nearly double in 2014 after a dry year in which only
Indonesia and Korea brought deals.
"We expect up to US$8-US$12bn of sovereign issuance in 2014,
up from US$6.5bn this year. Issuance is likely to be front
loaded," said Avanti Save, Asia sovereign credit analyst at
Barclays.
Sovereign supply in 2013 dropped from US$9.2bn in 2012 and
US$8.3bn in 2011. Bankers widely expect that to be reversed next
year as governments refinance large dollar maturities.
Indonesia and Philippines are expected to be the first ones
out, with some speculating they may print deals in the second
week of January. Indonesia is planning to come to the dollar
market while also making a debut in euros.
The market also expects opportunistic moves from sovereigns
like Vietnam and Thailand.
"The increase in issuance partly stems from the need to
finance upcoming maturities and fiscal or current account
financing needs, but the inclination to avoid supply pressures
in local markets also plays a part," Save said.
Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Korea all have external debt
repayments due next year.
Sri Lanka (B1/B+/BB-), which was absent from the
international bond market this year, is planning to offer two
US$750m long-term international bonds in 2014, according to
bankers.
In its last visit to the market in July 2012, Sri Lanka
raised US$1bn from a 5.875% 10-year global bond that pulled in a
huge US$10.5bn in orders. The offering, the sovereign's fifth
US-dollar deal, was priced to yield 437.1bp above US Treasuries.
The Republic of Indonesia (Baa3/BB+/BBB-) already has
selected seven banks to handle its offshore bond sales in 2014
and it plans to front-load issuance before an expected spike in
global interest rates.
The Republic of Korea (Aa3/A+/AA-) priced a 10-year
sovereign bond this year, marking its return to the dollar bond
market after a gap of four years. This time, though, bankers
expect the sovereign to return as early as the first quarter
next year.
"Korea has a US$1.5bn maturity in April so it makes sense
for them to refinance that in the market," said a Hong Kong
based origination banker. "They should either do a new 10-year
or create a full curve by printing a 30-year - which would be a
blockbuster," he said.
RETURN TO DOLLARS
Another sovereign absent from the market and expected to
return is the Kingdom of Thailand (Baa1/BBB+/BBB+). Treasury
officials were quite vocal recently about plans to visit the
international bond market for the first time since 1997. A deal
was expected this year, but did not materialize.
"It's not a question of demand or market reception, it's a
question of willingness of the issuer to proceed and also the
political situation," said a Singapore-based syndicate banker.
Anti-government protesters in Thailand and the resultant
snap election called by Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra for
early February has possibly put these plans on the backburner.
Yet, bankers expect the sovereign to come to the market once
the unrest has settled down, not only to raise funds but to
reaffirm its good standing with the international financial
community.
Much before that, the Republic of Philippines
(Baa3/BBB-/BBB-) is expected to test appetite for sovereign
bonds with its first dollar issuance as a full-fledged
investment-grade credit - the sovereign was upgraded by all
three agencies to high-grade status in the past year.
The Philippines secured its funding needs locally this year,
but the nation has already appointed six banks for a US dollar
global bond offering and it is widely expected to be one of the
first deals to open the market in 2014.
ASIAN FRONTIER
Bankers expect high-yield sovereigns to return to the market
as well. The Socialist Republic of Vietnam (B2/BB-/B+), for
instance, met global investors in April this year and sent out a
request for proposals for a bond deal in August.
The sovereign is expected to complete the mandate and do a
deal in 2014. Vietnam should be well received. The nation's GDP
growth has rebounded from lows reached last year and has been
accompanied by stable inflation and a strengthening in its
external payments position, Moody's said in a recent report. The
country also has made progress restructuring its banking system,
the rating agency said.
There is even talk of frontier markets in the region trying
their hand.
Bangladesh (Ba3/BB-) has expressed interest in selling bonds
in the international market for infrastructure investments.
Earlier this year Papua New Guinea picked leads for a bond
offering as well.
The issuers would be emboldened by the reception various
Single B rated African nations got this year. Indeed, a rare
Single B credit from Latin America, Republic of Honduras (B2/B),
priced a well-received US$500m bond yesterday.
"A couple of years ago, the theme was sub-Saharan Africa,
Gabon did a transaction last week. There is every reason to
think that issuers in Asia will get very good demand," one
banker said.
(Reporting By Neha d'Silva; Editing by Christopher Langner and
Abby Schultz)