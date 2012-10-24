(This story previously appeared on IFRe.com, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Christopher and Whittall

LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - Markit will omit countries subject to an EU ban on "naked" sovereign credit default swap as it overhauls its CEEMEA SovX index on November 1 - the very day the ban is set to come into place.

It is a clear attempt from the credit index provider to salvage one of its sovereign indices - which has USD1.5bn of net notional outstanding in its on-the-run index - after its SovX Western Europe index is set to go the way of the dodo as a result of falling foul of the new EU rules.

Poland, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Hungary will drop out of the SovX CEEMEA index, while the new ex-EU version of the index will be re-balanced among the surviving constituents. Russia and Turkey will continue to have the largest weighting, rising in both cases from 15% to 21%.

The news comes as CDS experts predict a sharp drop off in sovereign CDS referencing central and eastern European countries that will be subject to the EU's ban. Hedge funds tend to be large providers of CDS liquidity on these countries, and many are expected to exit the market when the ban kicks in.

In contrast, the large and liquid markets of western European sovereigns like Italy and France are thought to be less affected, even though volumes across all names have fallen precipitously over the past year.

A report from Citigroup published on October 18 noted "we have already seen an impact on [Central and Eastern] European names" in anticipation of the CDS ban coming into place in a week's time.

This is seen in the net tightening of CDS spreads vs bonds in these countries over the past few months, Citigroup said. The effect is most pronounced in the Hungary 10-year cash-CDS basis, which has fallen from over 80bp in September to around 20bp currently, and the Poland 10-year basis that has gone from around 60bp in August to 10bp now.

Other major emerging market sovereigns outside the EU ban have not followed this trend: the basis in Turkey, Brazil, Mexico and Russia has actually widened over the past few weeks, Citigroup highlighted, showing the moves are not driven by market technicals.

This concurs with analysis from JP Morgan, which compared the average CDS spread on a basket of Central and Eastern European sovereigns against a control group of non-EU emerging market sovereigns.

Since the beginning of September, when the analysts reckoned participants became more focused on the ban, the EM EU sovereign CDS basket tightened 110bp compared with 49bp for the control group.

Overall, things are looking grim for the sovereign CDS market as the ban approaches. Much confusion still reigns over how the rules will work in practice. Dealers predict clients will simply sit on the sidelines rather than risk getting on the wrong side of regulators come November 1.

"There are genuine questions around whether sovereign CDS is viable in the long run, especially with the short-selling regulations coming in," said one credit veteran at a major bank. (Reporting by Christopher Whittall, Editing by Helen Bartholomew)