(This story previously appeared on IFRe.com, a Thomson Reuters
publication)
By Christopher and Whittall
LONDON, Oct 24 (IFR) - Markit will omit countries subject to
an EU ban on "naked" sovereign credit default swap as it
overhauls its CEEMEA SovX index on November 1 - the very day the
ban is set to come into place.
It is a clear attempt from the credit index provider to
salvage one of its sovereign indices - which has USD1.5bn of net
notional outstanding in its on-the-run index - after its SovX
Western Europe index is set to go the way of the dodo as a
result of falling foul of the new EU rules.
Poland, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Hungary will drop out of the
SovX CEEMEA index, while the new ex-EU version of the index will
be re-balanced among the surviving constituents. Russia and
Turkey will continue to have the largest weighting, rising in
both cases from 15% to 21%.
The news comes as CDS experts predict a sharp drop off in
sovereign CDS referencing central and eastern European countries
that will be subject to the EU's ban. Hedge funds tend to be
large providers of CDS liquidity on these countries, and many
are expected to exit the market when the ban kicks in.
In contrast, the large and liquid markets of western
European sovereigns like Italy and France are thought to be less
affected, even though volumes across all names have fallen
precipitously over the past year.
A report from Citigroup published on October 18 noted "we
have already seen an impact on [Central and Eastern] European
names" in anticipation of the CDS ban coming into place in a
week's time.
This is seen in the net tightening of CDS spreads vs bonds
in these countries over the past few months, Citigroup said. The
effect is most pronounced in the Hungary 10-year cash-CDS basis,
which has fallen from over 80bp in September to around 20bp
currently, and the Poland 10-year basis that has gone from
around 60bp in August to 10bp now.
Other major emerging market sovereigns outside the EU ban
have not followed this trend: the basis in Turkey, Brazil,
Mexico and Russia has actually widened over the past few weeks,
Citigroup highlighted, showing the moves are not driven by
market technicals.
This concurs with analysis from JP Morgan, which compared
the average CDS spread on a basket of Central and Eastern
European sovereigns against a control group of non-EU emerging
market sovereigns.
Since the beginning of September, when the analysts reckoned
participants became more focused on the ban, the EM EU sovereign
CDS basket tightened 110bp compared with 49bp for the control
group.
Overall, things are looking grim for the sovereign CDS
market as the ban approaches. Much confusion still reigns over
how the rules will work in practice. Dealers predict clients
will simply sit on the sidelines rather than risk getting on the
wrong side of regulators come November 1.
"There are genuine questions around whether sovereign CDS is
viable in the long run, especially with the short-selling
regulations coming in," said one credit veteran at a major bank.
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall, Editing by Helen
Bartholomew)