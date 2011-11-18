LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - The transformation of
government bonds into a credit market is raising the prospect of
the collapse of the primary dealer model, removing any semblance
of secondary liquidity and meaning euro zone debt managers may
struggle to prop up distribution.
"The primary dealer system in Europe is wandering slowly to
the elephants' graveyard of financial markets, as liquidity
dries up in all but the most liquid of government bonds," said
one public sector banker.
Investment banks are increasingly weighing the benefits and
costs of dealerships, especially the extent and manner of their
participation in increasingly volatile auctions.
Some 16 banks have more than five euro zone primary
dealerships. The average number of dealers most DMOs enjoy is
around 20. Germany does not have a formal primary dealer system
but has 38 banks who can participate at auctions.
The current volatile market conditions have shown quite how
uncomfortable a position primary dealers are in.
Spain this week sold a 10-year via auction: the first time
it has opened a new line of 10-year bonds away from syndication
in six years, a fact highlighted by Royal Bank of Canada fixed
income strategists.
"It would have been a syndicated 10-year in July, if market
conditions had been good enough," said one syndicate head.
"The July 2010 (10-year bond) was a very good deal as at
that time the market had deteriorated but there was a brief
window. This year markets were in similar position, spreads are
roughly the same but they didn't have a wide enough window."
The EUR3.56bn auction had a bid-to-cover ratio of just 1.5,
but more worryingly had a very long tail of some 11bps, several
multiples of the historical norm.
"We're surprised Spain allocated so much; it makes you
wonder what happened to the domestic bid. All traders are facing
risk limits right now," said one head of sovereign,
supranational and agencies (SSA) bond origination.
Syndication business has historically been used by DMOs to
lure banks into providing liquidity in auctions and on secondary
trading platforms such as MTS.
"There is a reevaluation of the primary dealer systems
taking place as everything is now a credit market," another SSA
head said.
Bankers argue that there is a real risk that European
sovereign debt markets regress to their state prior to the euro.
Europe's sovereign debt markets have been dysfunctional for
many years. Since the birth of the euro banks have accepted debt
management offices' demands that they overbid at auctions and
offer ample two-way liquidity to the market via electronic
trading platforms such as MTS.
Flows to and from investors - especially the central bank
business - would help offset these hard-to-determine costs of
the business, and so banks fell over themselves to climb the
league tables which DMOs used to rank their counterparties and
give syndication mandates.
In the classic quid pro quo, primary dealers' performance
was used as a currency to gain lucrative transactions from
sovereigns, such as privatizations, secondary offerings in
privatized companies, foreign bond deals with basis swaps and
treasury hedges, derivatives and so on.
Somewhat ironically this year the banks have been encouraged
to overbid at auctions due to the crisis. The emergence of the
EU and EFSF as major issuers has resulted in an additional fee
pool of around EUR100m and they award mandates on the basis of
performance of banks' primary dealerships.
DEALING COSTS
The primary dealership system was first designed to promote
liquidity and pricing transparency in the government bond
market.
It was based on the concept that banks would underwrite
sovereign debt at primary and in secondary markets to facilitate
their investor clients.
It was also based on the myth that all euro zone bonds were,
to all intents and purposes, the same.
But euro convergence trades have now come full circle with
sovereign debt markets diverging first into core and non-core,
then into three, and this week, into four tiers.
The transformation of what used to be a rates product into a
credit market has massive implications for all participants.
DMOs will increasingly find it difficult to berate PDs for
inadequate performance, because these securities effectively
only trade on appointment, where prices on the screen are mere
indications of possible fair value.
Banks' balance sheets and capital-at-risk are too large in
the current volatile environment to continue overbidding at
auctions.
"We worry about getting hit on MTS - that type of trading
behaviour harms the market. In challenging times - not all banks
are acting responsibility," said the SSA head.
If the costs of doing business do cause banks to pull back,
it will come as an abrupt shock to many debt managers who will
have to accept that their previous relationships were supported
by dealers mostly ignoring the balance sheet and capital costs
of running the business.
Until now banks found it difficult to separate primary
dealership costs from the capital requirements and costs in
other parts of fixed income trading. Basel 2.5 is appearing
fast, however, and banks are fully focused on return on capital.
"There is no bank having a great time at the moment,
profits, revenue down and banks are deleveraging," said the
syndicate head.
The yield divergence could yet be mirrored by a return to
the disparate national bond markets prevalent prior to the
single currency, and that will worry the smaller sovereigns most
as they could struggle to get the attention of international
investors.
It is evident that the possibility of default is now clear
to fixed income investors, as is the irrelevance of rules and
regulations which can be flaunted or adapted according to what
is deemed to be politically exigent.
Dealers no longer know whether sovereign CDS will pay out,
or if their holdings will be written down to 50%, so why would
they trade this market?
One of the first implications will be the perception of
liquidity.
"Must a new government bond be EUR5bn at launch? It's gone
down to EUR3bn already," said one banker.
Assuming that the current debt market malaise is corrected,
there is a possibility that syndications will increase, as
auctions are too risky, with smaller sizes. Either that or a
pan-European treasury issuing bonds which will be jointly and
severally guaranteed.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Julian Baker)