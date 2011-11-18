LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - The euro zone crisis threatened this week to turn into a systemic one and investors warned they could be forced to reallocate positions unless measures are taken to contain market volatility.

Unprecedented market movements took some of the most stable European government bond markets such as France and Austria to their widest levels since the inception of the single currency, as contagion spread from peripheral sovereigns.

"Ever since 2006, the fixed income markets have turned over every stone in the market and from late 2009 they have now moved to sovereigns," said Jamie Stuttard, head of international bond portfolio management at Fidelity.

"The challenge with that is that investors allocate a lot of money to the sovereign market. This is an issue for reserve portfolios, LDI investors or the likes of French insurance companies who will have high exposure to the OAT market. These investors have never had to engage with the issue of diversification. It's the same for bank treasurers."

Some investors have already moved on.

"One big theme for us, like for the other large European fixed income investors, is that govies have become credit and therefore the old style of portfolio management of govies is dead," said one of Italy's largest buyer of BTPs.

Chris Iggo, chief fixed income investment officer at AXA Investment Managers, said that while it was difficult to guess what investors would do, the volatility could force some hands.

"For example, an Italian investor who thought BTPs were risk-free has seen the game change and what we are seeing in Europe has potential significant implications for portfolios in Europe," he said. "There is a risk that investors will end up with a mismatch of their assets and liabilities or will be forced to get out of weak sovereigns."

The extent of the volatility left many in the market shell-shocked. France traded 2% over Germany for the first time ever. Even Finland, which has never traded much more than 30bp wider than Germany, went from 45bp to 75bp over six sessions.

Meanwhile, Spain and Italy yields flirted with untenable levels this week. 10-year Spanish paper hit 6.65% after the sovereign's 10-year auction, although it recovered to 6.35% by Friday morning. Italy 10-years hit 7.1% on Thursday but made a mild recovery to 6.70% by Friday morning.

For investors, the recent market movements have turned European sovereigns into a credit product from a rate product.

"Traditionally, sovereign bonds have been seen as a risk-free asset-class and this is still the case in countries such as the UK, Germany, the US, Australia, and Sweden," said AXA's Iggo.

"It is not the case for a large part of the euro area where we have a situation where sovereign debt has become a credit instrument and performance is being determined by creditworthiness. The whole game has changed and we are seeing huge discrepancies in terms of where things are trading."

For Fidelity's Stuttard, country allocation is more important than what asset-class you invest in in each country.

"Since January, February last year, it's been clear that the events in Greece were not just passing, suggesting a heavy underweight of the euro zone periphery since has been the appropriate stance."

STOPPING THE ROT

It will likely take time to stop the rot and reverse recent losses and many believe that cannot happen without dramatic measures.

"What has been introduced is a default risk premium in bonds of countries where it was previously thought that they couldn't default," said Iggo. "This assumption is now not as strong as it was and whether this changes again depends on what is done at the policy level. Unless we get back to a situation where it's difficult to envisage a default, credit risk premiums will remain high for some time."

Meanwhile, Fidelity's Stuttard says the recent change in government in Italy was helpful.

"This is a positive development and there are central bank policies that can be used to help," he said. "However, the execution risk is potentially substantial, especially in countries like Italy where an unelected government will have to implement very unpopular measures." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Ciara Linnane)