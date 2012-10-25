(This article first appeared on the International Financing
Review's www.ifre.com, a Thomson Reuters publication)
By Philip Scipio
LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - The world's biggest banks are drawing
up tactics to strengthen their hand in future sovereign debt
restructurings, as they seek to avoid another situation similar
to the Greek debt talks, when government pushed them into
accepting to tens of billions of euros in writedowns.
The Institute of International Finance, which represents 450
banks around the world that collectively represent the biggest
buyers of government debt, has proposed changing the
documentation of future bond sales after finding many aspects of
the Greek restructuring flawed.
It called for the restoration of the "Principles for Stable
Capital Flows and Fair Debt Restructuring" established by the
IIF following sovereign debt crises in Latin America, Eastern
Europe and Asia. Moreover, it argued that the absence of open
dialogue, transparent and good-faith negotiations, plus fair
treatment of all investors, endangers the normalisation of
market access and financial stability.
The most practical measure the IIF proposes is adding
aggregation clauses to documents, which would prevent minority
investors - such as hedge funds - from blocking future
agreements.
"Fair treatment of all creditors is in the interest of both
issuers and creditors," the IIF said in a report. "It lessens
the burden on all creditors and, by avoiding discrimination,
encourages creditors to participate voluntarily in debt
resolution."
The report, written by the IIF's Joint Committee on
Strengthening the Framework for Sovereign Debt Crisis Prevention
and Resolution, examined the Greek debt restructuring from the
vantage point of private creditors.
In particular, the report criticised the retroactive
adoption of legislation that introduced a collective action
mechanisms into Greek-law government bonds. The manoeuvre raised
concerns about the sanctity of financial contracts, the report
said.
"The retroactive change in the legal framework governing
sovereign debt instruments is worrisome and sets a bad
precedent," the report said.
The group argues that appropriately designed aggregation
clauses would allow bondholders across classes of government
securities to collectively decide on whether to accept potential
offers from issuers to modify existing bond terms and
conditions.
The use of CACs with aggregation clauses can facilitate
voluntary restructuring by reducing the chances of a small
minority of bondholders acquiring blocking positions in a bond
series and imposing demands for preferential treatment.
GOOD FAITH
The group also demanded that sovereigns make a good-faith
effort to negotiate with private creditors at an early stage,
including providing enhanced data and policy transparency.
During the Greek PSI negotiations, private investors often
felt like they were left in the dark, which limited an open,
informed and productive dialogue between private creditors and
the Greek authorities, the report said.
It warned that the exclusion of bonds held by official EU
institutions from the debt exchange, which resulted in the
subordination of private sector investors could have had
long-lasting effects on eurozone sovereign debt.
Further, the Troika (consisting of the International
Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European
Commission) treated the contributions of private creditors as a
residual to fill identified financing gaps.
If private creditors are expected to give up their legal
rights and accept large financial losses, they need to have an
understanding of the changing economic circumstances and of the
adequacy of the sovereign debtor's own reform efforts to address
the adjustment needs of its economy, the report said.
The group also suggested that mature country issuers adopt
investor-relations best practices. Unlike emerging market
issuers, the dialogue and cooperation between mature country
issuers and their private creditors has been minimal in some
cases.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Gareth Gore, Alex
Chambers)