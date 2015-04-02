* Sovereign funds involved in deals worth $5.1 bln in Q1

* Compares with $30.6 bln in Q4, highest level since crisis

* Slide blamed on less oil revenue, high property valuations

By Chris Vellacott

LONDON, April 2 Asset purchases by sovereign wealth funds dropped by more than 80 percent in the first quarter, with experts blaming the fall on lower oil revenues and fears that popular investments such as prime real estate may be overpriced.

Thomson Reuters data shows that sovereign wealth funds, which invest windfall revenues from oil and other exports for future generations, were involved in 27 deals worth a total of $5.1 billion.

This marks a sharp reversal from a $30.6 billion peak reached in the last quarter of 2014 when sovereign funds were buying up assets at their fastest rate since the financial crisis.

It also amounts to a 37 percent drop from $8.1 billion of deals announced in the first quarter last year.

Analysts attributed much of the drop to weak oil markets and a fall in export revenues governments use to top up the funds.

"Sovereign wealth funds in general have taken a more cautious and measured approach to direct investments. This is ... a first reaction to the shrinking funding oil and gas-based funds receive from their governments," said Sven Behrendt, managing director of political risk group GeoEconomica, which tracks sovereign funds.

Gavin Ralston, head of official institutions at fund manager Schroders, said the falling trend was likely to reflect concerns that valuations in markets popular with sovereign investors, such as London real estate, have peaked.

"If there is a change of sentiment, it's probably more down to the pricing of the assets that a lot of sovereign wealth funds have been buying, like prime London property. It's something we're hearing whereas two years ago there was much more enthusiasm," he said.

Rodney Ringrow, a senior executive at State Street's official institutions business, said the declining number of deals is likely to reflect a dearth of available assets.

"It's much more of a supply issue than any fundamental weakness anywhere else. These are targeted investments in set pieces of real estate or large infrastructure assets for which there is no steady supply," he said.

Much of the $5.1 billion of first-quarter transactions can be attributed to one deal - the $1.9 billion bid by Qatar Investment Authority for Canary Wharf, a financial district in east London. (Editing by Alison Williams)