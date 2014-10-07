Oct 7 UK-based asset management company Sovereign Land hired Luke Winstanley as a senior analyst.

Winstanley joins the company from Savills Plc, where he worked as an associate director in the retail investment division, Sovereign said.

Winstanley will work to expand Sovereign's shopping center investment and development program, the company said. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)