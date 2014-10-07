GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
Oct 7 UK-based asset management company Sovereign Land hired Luke Winstanley as a senior analyst.
Winstanley joins the company from Savills Plc, where he worked as an associate director in the retail investment division, Sovereign said.
Winstanley will work to expand Sovereign's shopping center investment and development program, the company said. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.