BRASILIA, April 30 Brazil's soon-to-finish
2011/12 soybean crop is expected to produce 66.2 million tonnes
according to crop forecasters AgRural, half a million less than
their March view of 66.7 million tonnes due to a drought.
A lack of rain this season over the South American grain
crop in Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay, which together produce
more than half the world's soy trade, has raised concerns of
falling stocks of the world's most important source of protein.
The forecast would mark a 12 percent drop from last year's
75.3 million-tonne harvest, according to AgRural figures.
Yields have been falling consistently in all of Brazil's
large growing states with the exception of the No.4 producer
Goias that got excellent rains this year. Sharp declines were
registered in the states of Parana and Rio Grande do Sul, the
No.2 and No.3 soy growers.
The drought that began in November and lasted around three
months has been particularly acute in those southern states. Top
soy state Mato Grosso escaped the drought and produced a bumper
crop, though not enough to compensate for losses elsewhere.
(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Peter Murphy; Editing by Matt
Driskill)