GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rebounds but jitters keep Treasury yields, dollar down
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
SAO PAULO Oct 1 Brazil's 2012/13 soybean crop, which started planting in the past weeks, is forecast to reach a record 79.08 million tonnes, up from 78.1 million tonnes forecast in early September, local crop analysts Celeres said on Monday. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
NEW YORK, June 6 A group representing U.S. sugar producers said it is concerned that the U.S. and Mexican sugar pact agreed on Tuesday contains a loophole that will take power away from the U.S. government and could be exploited.