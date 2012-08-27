* August soybean prices in Brazil tracked new record
* 98 pct physical crop already sold
SAO PAULO, Aug 27 Forward and physical sales of
Brazilian soybeans advanced one percentage point each last week
as oilseed prices posted a record high in August in the local
market, analyst Celeres said on Monday.
Forward sales rose to 43 percent of expected output after
holding steady at 42 percent the previous week. Much less of the
new crop -- 14 percent -- had been sold at this time last year.
By Aug. 24, producers had sold 98 percent of the
65-million-tonne crop that ended harvest in May. That is up a
point from a week earlier and above the 84 percent sold at this
time last year, Minas Gerais-based Celeres said.
Drought in Brazil's soy belt left farmers vulnerable to
tight supplies this year, and the local market was further
pressured by record high prices in Chicago thanks to the worst
drought in 50 years in the top-producing United States.
The average price of soybeans in Aug. 2012 was $30.30 per
60-kg bag in Brazil, up 6.2 percent from July, Celeres said in
its weekly soybean report.
In Chicago, November soybeans fell from a contract
high, tracking crude oil lower on revised forecasts that
Tropical Storm Isaac would not become a Category 2 hurricane as
feared earlier.
2012/13 SOYBEAN CROP SALES
AS PCT OF EXPECTED OUTPUT
STATES 24/8/2012 17/08/2012 19/08/2011 5-YR AVG
MATO GROSSO 55 54 23 NA
PARANA 41 40 9 NA
RIO GRANDE DO SUL 22 22 0 NA
GOIAS 46 46 17 NA
BRAZIL 43 42 15 14
2011/12 SOYBEAN CROP SALES
AS PCT OF EXPECTED OUTPUT
STATES 24/08/2012 17/08/2012 19/08/2011 5-YR AVG
MATO GROSSO 100 100 99 NA
PARANA 98 98 82 NA
RIO GRANDE DO SUL 86 85 60 NA
GOIAS 99 99 90 NA
BRAZIL 98 97 85 88
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; editing by Andrew Hay)