* TGG terminal says only one loader destroyed
* Terminal investigating if second loader is damaged
* All grain exports from TGG stopped, no time frame for
restart
By Reese Ewing
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 About a quarter of
Brazil's shipments of soy and corn to world markets were
disrupted on Tuesday, a day after a dry bulk carrier collided
with and damaged a major grain terminal at Santos Port.
Late on Monday, the dry bulk carrier MV Milagro, under the
Maltese flag, knocked into the water one of the four grain
loaders at the Guaruja Grain Terminals (TGG) complex at Santos,
Latin America's largest port, a TGG representative said on
Tuesday.
Brazil, expected by the USDA to displace the United States
as the world's top exporter of soybeans this year, started
harvesting a 70 million-tonne soy crop and a corn crop forecast
at 60 million tonnes several weeks ago. The flow of the grains
through the ports is picking up and normally peaks in April.
Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soy futures traded up
slightly to $12.54 a bushel on Tuesday.
All movement of soy and corn through the TGG grains terminal
at Santos has stopped. A statement by TGG said one of its
loaders was "totally destroyed" and the company "was making all
efforts to reestablish" movement at the terminal.
With TGG grain shipments totally offline, slightly more than
half of Santos' capacity to export grains is disrupted. The TGG
and Grain Export Terminal (TEG) roughly share the movement of
soybeans through the port. TGG tends also to ship soy pellets,
or meal, as well as corn.
TEG movement is unaffected by the accident.
"The number 4 grain loader is totally destoyed and half in
the water and half on the terminal," a third party spokeswoman
for TGG said. "It's still unknown if loader number 3 can
function yet. It's connected to 4 by a conveyor belt and that
may have been damaged."
Earlier, a spokesman for the Port Authority at Santos had
said two grain loaders had been damaged at the terminal. TGG
said it could only confirm damage to one loader so far.
TGG grain terminal began operations in 2007 and its main
stakeholders are the local railway operator America Latina
Logistica, Brazilian soybean giant Amaggi and
multinational commodities processor Bunge Ltd.
In December, which is not a peak month, TGG shipped 246,860
tonnes of soy, 60,898 tonnes of meal and 117,694 tonnes of corn.
TEG shipped 273,127 tonnes of soybeans during the month.
Last March, which is a peak month for the movement of grains
through the port due to the harvest, TGG moved 699,668 tonnes of
soybeans to TEG's 677,636 tonnes, Santos data showed.
TGG and TEG together moved 8.9 million tonnes of soybeans, 3
million tonnes of meal and 4.6 million tonnes of corn last year.
Each of TGG's shiploaders has the capacity to load 1,500 tonnes
an hour into ships' holds.
Representatives for Santos and TGG could not say when the
terminal would be up and running again with its remaining
shiploaders, nor how long it would take to replace the damaged
ones.
In past cases when shiploaders had been damaged at Brazilian
ports, repairs required several weeks. It remained unclear
whether TGG will be able partially to move grain from other
berths as loader 4 and potentially loader 3 undergo repairs or
removal.
Santos is one of the main corridors through which Brazil's
grain exports of soybeans and corn flow. It is also a main
artery for the export of sugar and coffee but through other
parts of the port that were unaffected by the accident at TGG.
Brazil also exports grains from Paranagua port, roughly 300
miles (500 km) to the south of Santos. Paranagua ships slightly
less soybeans than Santos but more soymeal and substantial
amounts of soy oil and corn.
Brazil also ships soybeans from Rio Grande, Salvador and
Amazon ports, but at smaller volumes than Santos and Paranagua.
The MV Milagro is anchored off port, with damage to its
bridge and lower deck.