* Planted area seen surging to 27 mln hectares
* Output seen jumping to 78 mln tns after drought
* Yields projected conservatively at 2.877 tns/ha
SAO PAULO, Aug 6 Brazil's new 2012/13 soybean
crop, which begins planting in September, will produce a record
78.1 million tonnes, up 17.8 percent from last year's
drought-parched harvest, local analyst Celeres said in its first
forecast of the season.
Celeres said area dedicated to soybeans would grow by more
than 8 percent to 27.14 million hectares from last season. If
confirmed, that would be one of the biggest annual increases in
planted area in almost a decade.
Dry weather over the past season erased roughly 10 million
tonnes from Brazil's 2011/12 soy crop, which, combined with the
drought affecting the current U.S. grain crop, has driven
soybean futures prices into record territory in recent
weeks.
Brazil's main grain belt is expected to pass from the drier
La Nina weather conditions into a wetter El Nino scenario later
this year, which typically favors planting and crop growth in
South America.
Early estimates of Brazil's new soy crop are showing one of
the biggest jumps in year-to-year output the country has seen in
a decade.
Fertilizer, seed and other agricultural input sales have
been at record levels ahead of the coming crop. Producers have
given early planting indications that they will sow a massive
crop, giving up corn, cotton and pasture land to plant soy.
Record high prices in the midst of the U.S. drought and a
more favorable exchange rate since the weakening of the real
against the dollar this year are the main drivers of the
rush to plant soybeans that will be harvested in early 2013.
Celeres' forecast for an 8 percent increase in planted area
over last year -- which was a record planting as well -- would
mean the biggest annual expansion since 2004.
This is even more significant given that the total area
planted is 5 million hectares bigger, land costs are far higher
and environmental restrictions are tougher than eight years ago.
Celeres' output forecast is modest, however, compared with
some market views that see the next crop at easily more than 80
million tonnes.
The local analyst put next season's yields at a conservative
2.877 tonnes per hectare. Excluding the horrid 2.640 tonnes per
hectare last season due to the drought, Brazil has averaged more
than 2.9 tonnes per hectare in past years and harvested a record
more than 3 tonnes per hectare in 2010/11.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Steve
Orlofsky)