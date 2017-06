BHOPAL, India, March 2 Soybean arrivals at Indore spot markets in India's top producing Madhya Pradesh state rose 23.6 percent on year in Oct-Feb to 9,73,955 quintals, as the harvest this season was good, a government official said.

Madhya Pradesh accounts for more than half of the country's total soybean production.

The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body has estimated.

Most farmers in Madhya Pradesh have sold their harvest and now arrivals have started declining in the state, traders said.

Soybean for March delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose to 2,727 rupees per 100 kg on Friday, the highest level for a front month contract since May 8, 2009. (Reporting by Kaushal Verma; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)