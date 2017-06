MUMBAI, March 9 Indian soybean futures hit a record high of 2,912 rupees ($58.36) per 100 kg on Friday morning on good demand in the physical market from oil millers and firm international markets in early trades.

The previous record high was 2,872.5 rupees hit on April 22, 2009.

Soybean for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.62 percent to 2,890 rupees per 100 kg by 0458 GMT.

($1= 49.9 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)