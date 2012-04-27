British PM May reappoints Chris Grayling as transport minister - statement
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
SEOUL, April 27 South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC), newly formed after splitting from the Korea Feed Association (KFA), bought 55,000 tonnes of soybean meal via a tender on Thursday, while passing on another tender for October arrival, traders said on Friday.
The FLC bought 55,000 tonnes from Cargill at $504.89 per tonne on a cost and freight basis, they said. The cargo will arrive by Sept. 10 to the port of Incheon or Kunsan.
Separately the group passed on a tender also closed late on Thursday to buy up to 70,000 tonnes of soybean meal for Oct. 20 arrival because of high price, they said. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May has reappointed Chris Grayling as transport minister, Downing Street said in a statement on Sunday.
VIENNA, June 11 The U.N. refugee agency called on Sunday for European countries to help Italy cope with an increasing flow of migrants after some 2,500 were rescued at the weekend and dozens were reported missing at sea after leaving Libya.