SEOUL, May 3 South Korea has bought a total of
25,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) soybeans for
arrivals in September via tenders on May 3, state-run Korea
Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website
(www.at.or.kr).
Details of the purchases are as follows:
TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T) ORIGIN
15,000 Daewoo International Corp $759.85 China
5,000 BSK Corp $747.60 U.S.
5,000 BSK Corp $747.90 U.S.
*Note: BSK Corp, a local grain trading agency, declined to
identify its grain supplier.
(Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)