SEOUL Dec 12 South Korea's CJ CheilJedang Corp and Sajo Haepyo Corp together bought 110,000 tonnes of Brazil origin soybean from CJ International Asia Pte Ltd via a tender closed on Tuesday, traders said.

The companies bought two cargoes of 55,000 tonnes each for arrival between June, 2013 and July, 2013, they said, while not elaborating on price information. The products will arrive at the port of Incheon, they added. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)