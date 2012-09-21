UPDATE 1-China's HNA to tap M&A brake after $50 bln deal splurge
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
SEOUL, Sept 21 Korea Feed Association (KFA) has bought 55,000 tonnes of soybean meal from Archer Daniels Midland Co for arrival by Jan. 10, 2013 via a tender this week, traders said.
KFA bought the U.S. origin soybean meal at $645 per tonne on a cost and freight (CFR) basis, they said. The product will arrive to the ports of Incheon and Ulsan, they added.
* Over 50 pct of revenue, 30 pct of assets outside China (Adds deals in the 25th paragraph)
June 5 Gold held steady after hitting its highest in over six weeks earlier on Monday, buoyed as a disappointing U.S. jobs report appeared to dilute the prospects for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent, to $1,281.40 per ounce by 0115 GMT. It hit a peak of $1,281.86 an ounce early in the session, its strongest since April 21. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery ro