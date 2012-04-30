(Updates with new, lower AgRural forecast)
April 30 Brazil's 2011/12 soybean harvest is
entering its final weeks after drought erased 8 million to 12
million tonnes of potential output from the world's
second-largest producer of the oilseed.
Below is a table with forecasts from key Brazilian and
foreign forecasters with links to the related stories.
Estimates for soybean output are given in millions of
tonnes.
(*Figures for soy crop output for the previous 2010/11
season are based on the official government estimates from the
Agriculture Ministry's crop supply agency, Conab.)
SOURCE 11/12 10/11 DATE STORY LINK
CROP CROP GIVEN
AG. MINISTRY 65.6 75.3 APRIL 10
USDA 66.0 75.5 APRIL 10
OIL WORLD 65.5 75.3 APRIL 10
FCSTONE 66.1 75.3 APRIL 9
INFORMA 66.5 75.3* APRIL 4
AGROCONSULT 65.2 75.3* APRIL 3
CELERES 67.9 74.9 APRIL 2
AGRURAL 66.2 75.3* APRIL 30
ABIOVE 69.5 75.3* MARCH 5
(Reporting by Reese Ewing in Sao Paulo)