* China to buy even more U.S. soybeans in coming weeks
* U.S. to benefit from poor South American crops
* U.S. end-Aug soybean stocks to fall on year
HAMBURG, May 1 China is likely to buy even more
U.S.-origin soybeans in the near term because of poor South
American crops, Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts Oil World said
on Tuesday.
"Chinese buyers will increasingly shift to U.S.-origin in
the coming weeks because South American supplies are becoming
tighter," Oil World said.
Chicago soybean futures rose to their highest levels since
2008 last week largely on expectations looming poor soybean
crops in Argentina and Brazil will transfer demand to the United
States. Large sales of U.S.
soybeans were reported to China on Monday.
"We expect that insufficient South American supplies will
result in a contra-seasonal increase in U.S. soybean exports to
China in June/August 2012, the last quarter of this season," Oil
World said.
"In our preliminary estimate we expect U.S. soybean exports
of at least 2.3 million tonnes to China in June/August 2012
compared with 0.6 million tonnes in the same three months of
last year."
The good export outlook means Oil World has cut its forecast
of U.S. end-August 2012 soybean stocks to 5.80 million tonnes,
down from its March forecast of 6.30 million tonnes and down
from 5.85 million tonnes in August 2011.
China's soybean demand is likely to keep increasing in
coming months, it said.
"U.S. exports to China will gain momentum and, most likely,
reach a new record in Sept./Feb. 2012/13," it said.