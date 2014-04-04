April 4 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
retained Argentina's sovereign credit ratings at 'CCC+/C',
citing lack of monetary flexibility and weak external liquidity.
The ratings agency also reaffirmed its negative outlook on
the country's debt, indicating a possible downgrade. (r.reuters.com/hyh38v)
Argentina's sovereign credit ratings outlook is also weighed
by risks to debt servicing from the lawsuit in the U.S. courts
over debt the country's government maintains in default, the
ratings agency said on Friday.
(Reporting By Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)