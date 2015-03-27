Fear of junk bond ratings hangs over Illinois budget crisis
CHICAGO, May 11 Illinois faces costly consequences if it fails to pass a budget by the end of May and is hit with more credit rating downgrades, state lawmakers were warned this week.
March 27 Standard & Poor's ratings agency affirmed its "AA+/A-1+" rating on Austria, citing an expected stabilization of the country's debt.
"The stable outlook on Austria reflects our expectation that the proposed tax reform will not lead to significant revenue losses from 2016," the ratings agency said. (bit.ly/1D6NgxL)
Austria's high net general government debt is likely to decline slowly from 2015, Standard & Poor's added. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
CHICAGO, May 11 Illinois faces costly consequences if it fails to pass a budget by the end of May and is hit with more credit rating downgrades, state lawmakers were warned this week.
BARI, Italy, May 11 Top euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials will discuss debt relief for Greece early on Friday, on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers in the Italian city of Bari, officials said.