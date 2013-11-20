BRIEF-Progressive Corp announces public offering of $850 mln of senior notes
* Progressive announces public offering of $850 million of senior notes
MILAN Nov 20 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Italy's Banca Carige by two notches, saying it would be difficult for the lender to boost its capital base by 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) as required by the Bank of Italy.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, S&P said it had cut Banca Carige's rating to 'B-/C' from 'B+/B', while keeping the troubled lender on creditwatch negative. ($1 = 0.7428 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
* Progressive announces public offering of $850 million of senior notes
April 3 Cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab on Monday said it had obtained digital evidence that bolsters suspicions by some researchers that North Korea was involved in last year's $81 million cyber heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
April 3 The Federal Reserve is inconsistent in the way it monitors big banks and that lack of consistency could make it difficult to identify emerging risks across banks, according to a study by auditors at the U.S. central bank released on Monday.