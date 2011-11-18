(Refiles to fix typo in the first paragraph)
* Handful of downgrades could surprise fragile markets
* 80 percent of ratings likely to hold, or rise
* Overhaul of rating method under way for more than a year
* Changes part of S&P effort to recover from past mistakes
By David Henry
Nov 18 Standard & Poor's plans to update its
credit ratings for the world's 30 biggest banks within three
weeks and may well mete out a few downgrades in the process,
possibly surprising battered global bond markets.
Among the institutions that could be downgraded are Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Morgan Stanley
(MS.N), said Baylor Lancaster, an analyst at CreditSights Inc.
Spokesmen for the three banks declined to comment.
Some European banks could also be affected. On Nov. 9, S&P
downgraded its scores for the health of the banking industries
in a number of countries, including Denmark, Sweden, Finland
and the Netherlands.
The updates in ratings are part of a major overhaul of
S&P's methods for scoring the creditworthiness of some 750
banking groups.
The agency, the subject of intense criticism because its
positive ratings for mortgage-backed securities played a major
role in inflating the housing bubble, has been working on the
changes for more than a year.
The updates are part of a broad push by S&P to improve its
products and repair its reputation as its parent, McGraw-Hill
Cos Inc MHP.N, divides itself into two publicly traded
companies.
S&P has taken pains to prepare the markets for the changes,
but when it actually releases results for individual banks some
downgrades could surprise, analysts say.
"One reason there could be surprises is that the new
ratings method is very complex and it has been very difficult
to simulate results," said Beate Muenstermann, a London-based
research analyst for the money management arm of JPMorgan Chase
& Co.
One area for potential surprise lies in differences between
actions the agency may take on bank holding companies compared
with grades for their operating units. Another is variations
between long-term and short-term ratings.
S&P posted an advance notice of the coming changes in March
2010 and in January 2011 outlined its initial plans and
requested comments.
Earlier this month the agency published its final criteria
and said it expects 60 percent of all bank ratings to stay as
they are, while 20 percent will go up one notch, 15 percent
will fall by one notch and less than 5 percent will drop by two
or more notches. One notch is one-third of a letter grade --
for example, the difference between a rating of "A" and a
rating of "A-minus."
S&P has not said what proportion of downgrades it expects
among only the biggest banks. It has said to expect regional
differences in the results for all banks. Western Europe fared
worse than Latin America and Asia in the Nov. 9 changes in
scores for banking industries by country.
S&P estimated in January that there would be more
downgrades, but the agency lowered some ratings while the plan
was being completed and also eased some of the criteria.
The agency plans to first announce its results for the 30
biggest banks, possibly as early as late this month, and then
begin quickly rolling out its ratings for smaller banks.
The agency has been discussing the often-arcane mechanics
of the new methodology with banks and institutional investors
and has posted explanations and tutorials on public pages of
its website:
the market through this change in the methodology," said
Muenstermann.
How the changes are perceived by regulators could prove to
more important to S&P than to the markets. Bond fund managers
say the market has probably already priced in the information
underlying S&P's research and judgments.
"The rating agencies tend to be laggards compared with
prices," said Ryan Brist, a portfolio manager at Western Asset
Management.
S&Ps changes may even foretell a coming upturn for banks,
he said. "Historically, ratings agencies tend to change their
methodologies after large downward price movements in the
market."
John Croft, a portfolio manager and director of investment
grade research at Eaton Vance, said, "They seem to be fiddling
around with their methodologies more than opining about the
underlying credit strength of issuers."
Still, Croft gives the agency credit for trying to do
better than in the past. Past ratings proved too high on such
financial companies as Lehman Brothers, ABN AMRO and Wachovia,
which either failed outright or were forced into mergers with
stronger rivals.
"They are trying to rectify some of the problems that they
have had in the past and to the extent that they do that, it is
good," said Croft.
The agency's performance is under scrutiny from regulators,
who are designing ways to reduce the power and profits from the
ratings business now enjoyed by S&P and its main competitor,
Moody's Corp (MCO.N). [ID:nL5E7MF268]
S&P made matters worse last week when its computer systems
accidentally sent a note to some customers suggesting that the
credit rating of the Republic of France had been downgraded in
the midst of the European debt crisis.
S&P said later the error stemmed from a computer
programming
step it had taken last December with the banking industry
country scores used in the first step of its new ratings
method.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)