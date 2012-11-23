MADRID Nov 23 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's warned on Friday of rising risks for Spanish banks, cutting its industry wide assessment and its starting point for individual bank ratings.

The agency reviewed the sector's risks because of the worsening economic backdrop, including a weaker public sector and riskier private sector hurt by recession, austerity measures and unemployment, it said.

S&P also downgraded the sovereign rating of Spain's debt to one notch above junk, in line with competitor Moody's.

"The rapidly deteriorating creditworthiness of the Spanish sovereign, as evidenced by multiple downgrades over the last 12 months, is a leading indicator of greater credit risk in lending to households, corporations, and the public sector," said S&P in a note.

S&P cut the starting point for its ratings of financial institutions operating primarily in Spain to 'bb+' from 'bbb-', excluding Santander and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria .

Spain is at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis with its banks needing up to 100 billion euros ($128.9 billion) of European aid to rid balance sheets of around 185 billion euros of toxic real estate assets.

S&P cut its capital and earnings assessments of CaixaBank , Sabadell, mid-sized savings banks Ibercaja, Bankinter, Barclays' subsidiary in Spain and the nationalised lender Bankia.

Despite lowering several stand-alone credit profiles, S&P only lowered their ratings on CECA, IberCaja, and Bankinter "as the impact of lower credit profiles for these three institutions was not offset by any benefit from receiving government or parental support.

In the case of Popular, S&P's assessment of capital remained weak despite increased economic risks due to its 2.5 billion capital increase underway.

($1 = 0.7761 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul Day and Elaine Hardcastle)