NEW YORK, April 18 Standard & Poor's revised the
credit outlook of Belarus to stable from negative on signs the
economy is stabilizing and liquidity constrains are easing.
"Foreign currency reserves have strengthened, immediate
pressure on the exchange rate has eased, and inflation, although
still very high, is decreasing," S&P said in a statement.
The country's ratings were affirmed at "B-minus" for
long-and short-term foreign and "C" for local currency sovereign
credit.
S&P said short-term external financing constraints have
lessened because Russia has injected unds and capital equal to
12 percent of Belarus' 2012 gross domestic product.
"The ratings on Belarus are constrained by political risks,
high government financing needs, reliance on external funding,
and the government's reluctance to introduce much-needed
structural reforms to improve the country's competitiveness and
growth prospects," S&P said.
(Reporting By Manuela Badawy)