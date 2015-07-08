NEW YORK, July 8 S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Wednesday it launched a real-time index that tracks the bonds of S&P 500 companies, which allows investors to monitor the performance differences of the firms' stock and debt performances.

Weighted by the market value of the bonds and with a maturity requirement of greater than one month, the S&P 500 Bond Index is liquid enough to serve as a benchmark for exchange traded funds and structured products, the company, a part of McGraw Hill Financial, said in a statement.

The index currently tracks the debt of 430 S&P 500 companies reflecting more than $3 trillion in debt outstanding and $3.8 trillion in market value.

Thomson Reuters will provide end-of-day prices, as well as terms and conditions data for the index.

