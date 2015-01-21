LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - S&P will not rate any conduit fusion CMBS deals for one year and pay USD77m as part of an agreement with US regulators over fraudulent misconduct in its credit ratings operations, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

The SEC said that USD58m covered its own charges, with an additional USD19m and USD7m to settle parallel cases filed by the attorneys general in New York and Massachusetts.

"Standard & Poor's elevated its own financial interests above investors by loosening its rating criteria to obtain business and then obscuring these changes from investors," said Andrew Ceresney, director of the SEC's enforcement division.

The US regulator said the agency had made "certain admissions" over discrepancies in its methodology in rating six conduit deals and give preliminary ratings on two others.

In a separate charge, the SEC said S&P had made misleading statements purporting to show revised credit enhancement levels could withstand Great Depression-era levels of economic stress.

"S&P's research relied on flawed and inappropriate assumptions and was based on data that was decades removed from the severe losses of the Great Depression," the SEC said.

A third charge involved internal control failures in S&P's surveillance of RMBS ratings.

"These CMBS-related enforcement actions against S&P demonstrate that 'race-to-the-bottom' behavior by ratings firms will not be tolerated by the SEC and other regulators," said Michael Osnato, chief of the SEC's enforcement division's complex financial instruments unit.

"When ratings standards are compromised in pursuit of market share, a firm's disclosures cannot tell a different story."

