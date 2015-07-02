US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq pare gains after hitting record highs
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to open)
July 2 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on California's general obligation (GO) debt to 'AA minus' from 'A plus' following the enactment of the 2015-2016 budget.
The rating agency removed California from CreditWatch. (bit.ly/1RUje2a)
S&P also raised its rating on the state's general fund annual appropriation-secured debt to 'A plus' from 'A'.
The outlook on both ratings is stable. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru)
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexico's central bank on Monday assigned $200 million in the renewal of a first tranche of foreign exchange hedges expiring in 31 days, and said demand for the instruments totaled $525 million. (Reporting by Noe Torres)