July 2 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on California's general obligation (GO) debt to 'AA minus' from 'A plus' following the enactment of the 2015-2016 budget.

The rating agency removed California from CreditWatch. (bit.ly/1RUje2a)

S&P also raised its rating on the state's general fund annual appropriation-secured debt to 'A plus' from 'A'.

The outlook on both ratings is stable. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru)