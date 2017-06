The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is reflected on a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the building in Mumbai November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

The BSE and the S&P Dow Jones announced a strategic partnership on Tuesday that would see the Sensex and indexes such as the BSE 200 and BSE 100 co-branded as S&P.

The move is effective from Tuesday and would allow the BSE and the S&P Dow Jones to calculate, disseminate, and license the widely followed suite of BSE indexes.