NEW YORK Feb 10 Standard & Poor's on Friday downgraded 34 of the 37 Italian banks it rates, including Unicredit and Banco Popolare.

Unicredit's rating fell to BBB+/A-2 from A/A-1 while Banco Popolare was cut to BBB-/A-3 from BBB/A-2. Other banks who suffered downgrades included Intesa San Paolo and Banca Nazionale Del Lavoro.

The European Central Bank recently began supplying euro zone banks with low-cost, three-year loans to ease market concerns about the sector and stress in sovereign bond markets.