* Global head sovereign ratings says euro zone recession
difficult to avoid
* Sees euro zone debt crisis solution involving aggressive
steps by ECB
* Countries would be subject to closer policy coordination
* Says German perceptions of the crisis may change after
rise in borrowing costs
By Padraic Halpin and Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Nov 23 Standard & Poor's warned on
Wednesday that credit ratings in the euro zone could come under
renewed pressure if large parts of the currency bloc slip back
into recession, as expected, next year.
David Beers, the global head of sovereign ratings at S&P,
also said on Wednesday he expected the European Central Bank
(ECB) and euro zone governments to come to some sort of
accommodation on how to resolve the spiralling sovereign debt
crisis.
"With so much at stake, one would expect that some
accommodation can be found between euro zone monetary
authorities and national policy makers that balances substantive
government policy actions with more aggressive steps by the ECB
to counter a renewed economic downturn," Beers said in a speech
in Dublin.
"Such steps of course would entail closer policy
coordination and a redoubled political commitment at the euro
group and EU levels."
The ECB is under growing pressure from world leaders to do
more to address a debt crisis that has reached the core of the
17-country euro zone. German opposition is preventing the ECB
from being potentially tapped as a lender of last resort.
But Beers said Germany's perceptions of how to deal with the
crisis may change after a rise in its own borrowing costs.
"It's quite telling that there has been upward pressure on
yields in Germany - it might begin to change perceptions in
Germany," he said.
The German central bank was forced to buy large amounts of
bonds at an auction on Wednesday, in one of its worst bond sales
since the launch of the euro.
DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON RATINGS
Beers warned that recession in large parts of the euro zone
may be difficult to avoid next year if yields on sovereign bonds
remain elevated and bank balance sheets continue to contract.
The euro zone's private sector contracted for a third month
in November and purchasing manager surveys on Wednesday pointed
to the euro zone economy shrinking 0.5-0.6 percent in the fourth
quarter after 0.2 percent growth in the third quarter.
"The financial dynamics unleashed by the ongoing confidence
crisis, in Standard & Poor's view, have heightened the risk of
renewed recession in a growing number of euro zone members that
potentially could put additional downward pressure on (the) euro
area's sovereign ratings," said Beers.
"This risk, I regret to say, looks unlikely to diminish
quickly."
"As and when a broad-based recovery takes hold in the euro
zone, past experience suggests that the pace of economic growth
will underperform relative to past trends."
Further cuts to euro area debt ratings would further
increase the countries' borrowing costs, further complicating
the bloc's efforts to extricate itself from a prolonged crisis.
France is currently at risk from losing its coveted AAA
status after Moody's rating agency warned on Monday that a
sustained rise in its debt yields coupled with weakening
economic growth could harm its ratings outlook.
(Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Ruth Pitchford, Ron
Askew)