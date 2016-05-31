HONG KONG May 31 Standard & Poor's revised the
ratings outlook on Fosun Group to "negative" from
"stable", taking credit analysts by surprise and underlining
concerns debt would remain high due to recent acquisitions.
Earlier this month, China's largest private conglomerate
said it planned to become a world leader in insurance, tourism
and healthcare but also mentioned it had "clear plan" to reduce
its debts.
The timing of the decision however surprised credit analysts
who said there had been no material corporate developments at
Fosun since its 2015 earnings - on which the outlook revision
was based - were announced in March.
S&P also affirmed Fosun's long-term rating, which at "BB" is
two notches below investment grade.
The ratings agency said on Monday the possibility of
reducing debt was uncertain in the near term, while flagging an
increase in its debt to EBITDA ratio to 16.8 in 2015, from 9.1
in 2014.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)