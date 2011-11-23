DUBLIN Nov 23 Germany's perceptions of
how to deal with the euro zone debt crisis may change after a
rise in its own borrowing costs, the head of sovereign ratings
at Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday.
"It's quite telling that there has been upward pressure on
yields in Germany - it might begin to change perceptions in
Germany," David Beers told an economic conference in Dublin.
The German central bank was forced to buy large amounts of
bonds at an auction on Wednesday, in one of its worst bond sales
since the launch of the euro.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Carmel Crimmins and
Toby Chopra)