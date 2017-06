DUBLIN Nov 23 Standard & Poor's expects Greece to remain in the euro zone, its head of sovereign ratings said on Wednesday.

"Our base case scenario is that there will be the same membership of the euro zone in 12 months time," David Beers told a conference in Dublin.

"The notion of Greece benefiting from leaving the euro zone is a completely misdirected notion." (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Carmel Crimmins/Ruth Pitchford)