MUMBAI May 17 Standard & Poor's expects India to grow around 6 percent in the current fiscal year ending March 2014, said credit analyst Takahira Ogawa.

The rating agency also does not expects any significant improvement in structural reforms in India, Ogawa said in a teleconference, after reiterating in a release the negative outlook on India's credit rating, which is one notch above junk status. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)