MILAN Nov 26 Standard & Poor's placed Europe's
third-biggest insurer Generali on credit watch
negative on Tuesday, pending an examination of its sovereign
exposure, the ratings agency said.
The agency also put Poland's Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
and South Africa's Santam on credit watch
negative as they await the same test.
Standard & Poor's said it was conducting its own stress test
on the insurers' sovereign exposure.
"Our preliminary analysis of their domestic assets' exposure
indicates that they might not pass the stress test," Standard &
Poor's said in a statement.
The three insurers are currently rated by the agency above
the foreign currency rating of their respective countries.
Generali and Santam carry "A-" ratings, while Powszechny has
an "A" rating.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Silvia Aloisi)