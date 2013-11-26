(Adds Generali reaction)

MILAN Nov 26 Standard & Poor's placed Europe's third-biggest insurer Generali on credit watch negative on Tuesday, pending an examination of its sovereign exposure, the ratings agency said.

The agency also put Poland's Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and South Africa's Santam on credit watch negative as they await the same test.

"Our preliminary analysis of their domestic assets' exposure indicates that they might not pass the stress test," Standard & Poor's said in a statement.

Generali said it was surprised by Standard & Poor's decision, which it said followed the adoption of a new methodology by the ratings agency focusing on the relationship between the rating of the company and the country in which it is primarily based.

"We take note of the new criteria of S&P based on the default risk of the primary country of operations. We are very surprised by the decision to put our company on Credit Watch negative today, in November 2013, when the Italian economy is showing the first signs of recovery," Generali CEO Mario Greco said in a statement.

"Our current situation is greatly improved compared to the recent past, with our latest nine months' results being the highest in the last 5 years, a Solvency I ratio of 152 percent at the end of October and 2.4 billion in divestments already implemented during the year," he said.

Generali, which has around 500 billion euros of assets, held 56.7 billion euros of Italian government bonds at the end of the first half.

Generali and the other two insurers put on credit watch negative by S&P are currently rated by the agency above the foreign currency rating of their respective countries.

Generali and Santam carry "A-" ratings, while Powszechny has an "A" rating.