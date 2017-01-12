MILAN Jan 12 Standard and Poors' does not see any impact on its ratings on Italian banks, should credit rating agency DBRS downgrade Italy in its planned review, S&P's analyst for the banking sector said on Thursday.

On Friday DBRS will decide whether to cut its long-term sovereign rating on Italy, in a move that could raise the cost of borrowing central bank funds for the country's struggling lenders. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; writing by Francesca Landini)