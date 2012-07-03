TRANI, Italy, July 3 Standard & Poor's analysts
in Italy felt the agency lacked enough senior staff to handle
the country's sovereign rating downgrade as the euro zone debt
crisis deepened, according a transcript of a phone conversation
wiretapped by magistrates and obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
Prosecutors in southern Italy are investigating S&P's over
its credit downgrades of Italy for alleged market manipulation
and abuse of privileged information.
The probe is part of a larger investigation, also involving
fellow rating agencies Fitch and Moody's, into a raft of ratings
cut that have hit debt-laden Italy since the spring of 2011.
According to a transcript of an Aug. 3, 2011 phone
conversation, the head of agency's Italian unit, Maria
Pierdicchi, had received complaints by S&P analysts over the
lack of senior staff in Italy.
The conversation took place after Italian police seized
documents at the Milan offices of S&P and Moody's on Aug. 3.
"Honestly, Deven, some analysts think that we don't have the
ability to sustain these kind of rating actions in Italy at the
moment, they think that more senior staff is needed to deal with
Italy now," Pierdicchi is quoted as telling former S&P President
Deven Sharma, according to the Italian translation of the
conversation.
"I have come to know this from senior people, given the very
delicate situation. And honestly, it's the second country,
actually the third after the United States and Japan, for the
(public debt) size and everything, so I don't really like these
comments from the analysts..."
Pierdicchi also said S&P needed to make sure it had "the
right people in the right place."
"You know, they could be called by prosecutors, they could
find themselves in front of an aggression and they need to be
able to stick to their decision, right?" Pierdicchi said.
"We need to be extremely aware of the consequences of any
action we take, in terms of reactions, media, politicians," she
said.
The agency cut Italy's sovereign rating on Sept. 20, and
again on Jan. 13 this year.
No one from S&P in Italy was immediately available for
comment on Tuesday. The agency has said the prosecutors'
allegations are groundless and unsupported by any evidence.