NEW YORK, Sept 25 A federal judge said former
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner must give Standard &
Poor's documents he used when writing his best-selling memoir, a
ruling that could help S&P defend against the government's $5
billion fraud lawsuit over its credit ratings.
In a ruling made public on Thursday, U.S. District Judge
David Carter in Santa Ana, California said the McGraw Hill
Financial Inc unit may force Geithner to turn over
unedited versions of the documents.
S&P believes the documents may support its claim that the
February 2013 lawsuit was filed in retaliation for its having
downgrading the country's debt 18 months earlier.
Carter reviewed the documents before ruling and said the
government will have a chance to invoke White House privilege
before Geithner must turn them over to S&P.
"A former executive official cannot, with one hand, withhold
information implicated in a case of significant public
importance while, with the other, collect money from sales of a
tell-all book containing much the same information," Carter
wrote. "The public has a right to every man's evidence."
Carter also reviewed dozens of unredacted documents that S&P
had sought from the government. He ordered that all but five be
turned over to S&P, saying the rating agency had demonstrated a
"compelling" or "substantial" to obtain them for its defense.
Geithner's book "Stress Test: Reflections on Financial
Crises" spent the month of June on the New York Times' hardcover
nonfiction best-seller list, ranking fourth in its first week.
Jenni LeCompte, a spokeswoman for Geithner, declined to
comment. Geithner is now president at Warburg Pincus LLC. A
spokesman for the private equity firm did not immediately
respond to a request for comment. The U.S. Department of Justice
had no immediate comment.
"We're pleased that the court is making available to us
additional materials," S&P spokesman Edward Sweeney said.
The lawsuit accused S&P of inflating ratings to win more
fees from issuers and then failing to downgrade debt backed by
deteriorating mortgage-backed securities fast enough.
Carter's decision is dated Sept. 24.
In seeking to keep S&P from seeing Geithner's book notes,
lawyers for the former treasury secretary had in court papers
said his "privacy, confidentiality, and proprietary interests"
should take precedence over full disclosure.
S&P has been seeking more information about the government's
response to its Aug. 5, 2011 decision to take away the United
States' "triple-A" credit rating.
It has said Geithner angrily told McGraw Hill Chairman
Harold "Terry" McGraw on an Aug. 8, 2011 phone call that he was
"accountable" for an alleged $2 trillion math error, and S&P's
conduct would be "looked at very carefully."
The case is U.S. v. McGraw-Hill Cos et al, U.S. District
Court, Central District of California, No. 13-00779.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)