By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK Jan 20 Standard and Poor's is in talks
to pay as much as $1.5 billion to settle U.S. government
lawsuits over mortgage ratings issued in the run-up to the 2008
financial crisis, a person familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
The settlement of civil fraud litigation may be reached as
soon as this month, two people familiar with the matter said.
S&P, a unit of McGraw Hill Financial Inc, is trying
to resolve lawsuits filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and
more than a dozen states that accused it of inflating credit
ratings to win more business from issuers.
It had previously been expected to pay slightly more than $1
billion to settle, another person familiar with the matter told
Reuters last week. The final amount could fluctuate as more
states sign on, that person said.
In a civil fraud lawsuit filed in February 2013, the Justice
Department claimed that investors lost billions of dollars after
buying mortgage-backed debt whose risks had been misrepresented
by S&P.
The government said insured institutions had suffered more
than $5 billion in losses, and sought to recoup that amount from
S&P.
