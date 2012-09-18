Sept 18 Standard and Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook to "negative" from "stable" on New Jersey's general obligation, appropriation and moral obligation debt, citing structural imbalance and optimistic revenue assumptions.

S&P affirmed its 'AA-' rating on the state's general obligation debt, its 'A+' rating on appropriation debt, and its 'A-' rating on moral obligation debt.

"We revised the outlook to reflect our view of the risk of revenue assumptions we view as optimistic, continued reliance on one-time measures to offset revenue shortfalls, and longer-term growing expenditure pressures," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst John Sugden.

The rating agency said these pressures include pension funding increases, Medicaid funding, and debt service.

According to the rating agency, New Jersey has already identified gaps of $2.2 billion in the fiscal 2014 budget. "These amounts do not include the expected impact of increased enrollment in Medicaid due to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act," it said.

"Should state revenue projections turn out to be optimistic, resulting in additional short-term budgetary maneuvering to close the gap, which would indicate continued fiscal pressures on the state, we could lower the rating," it added.

Earlier this month New Jersey reported that revenue collections came in $254 million below estimates in fiscal 2012. Total revenue rose 2.9 percent to nearly $25.4 billion during the fiscal year ended June 30.

Governor Chris Christie, a Republican, has faced growing doubts about whether the state is making the economic comeback he has been touting.

Standard & Poor's assigned its 'A+' rating, with a "negative" outlook, to New Jersey Economic Development Authority's $136.88 million school facilities construction bonds, series 2012KK; $24.37 million school facilities construction refunding bonds, 2012 series MM (federally taxable); $119.06 million school facilities construction notes, (SIFMA Index notes), series G; and $119.06 million school facilities construction notes, (SIFMA Index notes), series H.