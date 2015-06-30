DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
(Corrects headline to say rating lowered to "CCC-" not "CCC")
June 30 S&P lowered its rating on Puerto Rico to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+' with a negative outlook, saying a default, distressed exchange, or redemption of the commonwealth's debt appears to be inevitable within the next six months.
S&P said it has placed all debt at the same 'CCC-' level, reflecting its view that all debt obligations are potentially at risk for possible restructuring due to the severity of Puerto Rico's current fiscal situation. (bit.ly/1GLPCyD)
Puerto Rico's governor on Monday called for the commonwealth to be allowed to restructure its debts under the U.S. bankruptcy code, while a newly appointed adviser to the U.S. territory said it is "insolvent" and will soon run out of cash. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.