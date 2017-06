An employee arranges Indian currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Agartala February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Nomura sees a "low likelihood" of an actual ratings cut for India after S&P lowered its outlook to negative.

"We expect the economy to see some cyclical rebound in the near term, the debt-to-GDP ratio is likely to remain stable, and the fiscal deficit should not worsen substantially," Nomura says.

However, Nomura warns the "only" risk to its call is a material decline in India's FX reserves.

