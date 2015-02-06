BRIEF-Gerald McConnell buys Namibia Rare Earths Inc shares
* Gerald mcconnell announces acquisition of shares of namibia rare earths inc.
Feb 6 Standard and Poor's cut Greece's long-term sovereign credit rating to 'B negative' from 'B', citing liquidity constraints weighing on Greece's banks.
The long-term ratings on Greece "remain on Creditwatch with negative implications", the ratings agency said. (bit.ly/1C5eTDA) (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Gerald mcconnell announces acquisition of shares of namibia rare earths inc.
SAO PAULO, May 3 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday as stricter credit risk controls allowed Latin America's largest bank by assets to cut loan-loss provisions despite eroding corporate loan book quality.