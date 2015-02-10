Feb 10 Standard & Poor's kept the long-term
ratings of four Greek banks on watch with negative implications,
saying there was uncertainty over Greece getting support from
the European Central Bank.
The European Union aims to clinch an interim debt deal with
Greece although there are "low expectations" for a breakthrough
at meetings of ministers and EU leaders this week, a European
Commission spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
S&P first placed the "CCC+" ratings of Alpha Bank AE
, Eurobank Ergasias SA, National Bank of
Greece SA and Piraeus Bank SA on negative
watch on Jan. 30.
"The CreditWatch status reflects the possibility that we
could downgrade the four banks if we anticipate the European
authorities' and the ECB's support for Greek banks will no
longer be available," S&P said on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1KJ31ct)
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)